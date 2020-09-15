HL Wine Club: 3 bottles that honor the importance of family

HOUSTON – This Wine Club Wednesday, we are featuring a Texas winery that values family and is passionate about celebrating together over a meal.

The 3 wines we’ll be tasting today are designed for just that!

Co-owner of Messina Hof Winery, Karen Bonarrigo, shares with us the meaning behind her family wines.

FATHER AND SON RIESLING

Why It’s Special: Grown in the Texas High Plains, this wine is a tribute to the German heritage of Messina Hof and the Riesling grape. The Father & Son Cuvée is in honor of Riesling being the first wine made by the partnership of father and son, Paul VI and Paul VII. Serve chilled at 45°F.

Tasting notes: Semi-sweet, light bodied white wine. It has fresh and delicate floral aromas with flavors of honeysuckle and citrus zest. The beautiful acidity in this wine make it a perfect pairing for spicy Cajun cuisine or blackened seafood.

Price: $13.99

SOPHIA MARIE ROSE

Why It’s Special: Sophia Marie Rosé was crafted from Dolcetto grapes that were pressed early, giving this wine a beautiful rose color. Named after the first Grandchild of the Founders of Messina Hof, this wine shows elegance, youthful sass and the beginnings of boldness and maturity. Serve chilled at 45°F.

Tasting Notes: Sophia Marie Rosé is a dry rosé with flavors of freshly picked cranberries, rose petals, and ripe raspberries. This wine has structure, a bright acidity, and light floral notes.

Price: $18.99

GSM

Why It’s Special: One of Messina Hof’s personal family favorites and also a fan favorite that pleases wine drinkers of all levels. Winemakers inspirational robust blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre. Aged in hybrid American and French oak barrels for 12 months.

Price: $25

