HL Wine Club: Here are 4 of the best budget-friendly boxed wines

HOUSTON – If you want to know the best way to stock up on wine, listen up!

We’ve got your grocery list ready for you this week, but you’ve got to trust us.

The solution to getting the best bang for your buck when it comes to wine is purchasing boxed wine.

Boxed wine has received a bad rap for far too long now and we’re ready to move past it.

For today’s wine club, we’re featuring boxed wines under $35. Each box holds 3 liters which equates to four single bottles.

Best value, no doubt.

Htown restaurant group sommelier and beverage director, Sean Beck is sharing the benefits packed inside these boxes.

BOTA BOX PINOT GRIGIO (3 LITER) - $29

BOTA BOX PINOT GRIGIO (3 LITER) - $29 (BOTA BOX PINOT GRIGIO (3 LITER) - $29)

Bota Box is a wine company focused on environmentally accessible wines. They are super recyclable driven in packaging and make a light weight container that is easy to ship and store.

Bota Box Pinot Grigio – All orchard fruit, all the time. This is good clean Pinot Grigio with fleshy peach, apple and citrus. Pure, easy going fruit in a classic dry style. It takes to a chill while proving to be a pool pounder. Bonus points as it can be turned into a great white wine sangria or be used to make great mussels.

BOTA BOX CABERNET SAUVIGNON (3 LITER) - $29

BOTA BOX CABERNET SAUVIGNON (3 LITER) - $29 (BOTA BOX CABERNET SAUVIGNON (3 LITER) - $29)

It’s one of the most inviting boxed reds around. It’s clean through and through with classic red fruit and touches of bittersweet chocolate. It’s lacking the oak that would raise the price, keeping it drinkable and accessible with supple tannins and vibrancy. Also works as a goto red for cooking perfect stocks and red wine sauces or for making some classic sangria.

LA VIEILLE FERME ROSÉ (3 LITER) - $32

LA VIEILLE FERME ROSÉ (3 LITER) - $32 (LA VIEILLE FERME ROSÉ (3 LITER) - $32)

Actual French Rosé made in the traditional method from a mixture of Cinsault, Grenache and Syrah (3 of the most classic Rosé grapes). It’s got a little garden spice and green, but mixed with generous juicy red berries, watermelon and a pleasing leafiness. It’s not a sugar bomb, but a classic version that is refreshing and affordable.

SHANIA MONASTRELL SPANISH RED (3 LITER) - $30

SHANIA MONASTRELL SPANISH RED (3 LITER) - $30 (SHANIA MONASTRELL SPANISH RED (3 LITER) - $30)

This Spanish boxed red is made for Texans. It’s a summer cook out red, a barbeque red, and most definitely a fun red. It’s made from the Monastrell grape, it exudes a much blacker and dark berry, black plum fruit. It’s a bit zinfandel like, but lower in alcohol and quite lush in texture. Handles smoke and heat like a champ.

If you would like to order your very own boxed wines, click here.