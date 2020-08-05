HL Wine Club: Canned wine is the trend that’s not going anywhere

HOUSTON – TOSS OUT THE CORKSCREW AND GRAB A CAN!

We are done underestimating canned wines.

If you haven’t heard of this summer’s most popular trend, you are in for a treat.

Canned wines are growing in popularity and are all the rage this summer. For starters, portability is convenient and you don’t even need a corkscrew.

If you’re still skeptical, you’ll want to turn your full attention to this segment.

Canned wines are having a moment and we don’t want you miss out on the fun! That’s why HTown Restaurant Group Sommelier and Beverage Director Sean Beck leads us through a virtual wine tasting that’s sure to turn you into a believer.

HOUSTON LIFE SUMMER 6-PACK

HOUSTON LIFE SUMMER 6-PACK (HOUSTON LIFE SUMMER 6-PACK)

The Houston Life Summer 6-pack is a collection of canned wines, focusing on the evolution of wine packaging. This collection of 6 cans equates to about 2 ½ bottles of wine.

1. SPELLBOUND PETIT SIRAH – CALIFORNIA 250 ML

SPELLBOUND PETIT SIRAH – CALIFORNIA 250 ML (SPELLBOUND PETIT SIRAH – CALIFORNIA 250 ML)

Just a lovely, lush and inviting canned red that exudes dark berries, hints of chocolate and vanilla with a wonderfully juicy and thick texture.

2. BONTERRA YOUNG RED – CALIFORNIA 250ML

BONTERRA YOUNG RED – CALIFORNIA 250ML (BONTERRA YOUNG RED – CALIFORNIA 250ML)

A bright and refreshing light red that is designed to be drunk slightly chilled and grown by one of California’s most ardent organic farmers. The lovely red fruit, dried floral notes and hints of spice are delightful on a hot day.

3. WEST & WILDER SPARKLING – AMERICAN SPARKLING 250ML

WEST & WILDER SPARKLING – AMERICAN SPARKLING 250ML (WEST & WILDER SPARKLING – AMERICAN SPARKLING 250ML)

A fun-yet-surprising blend of white grapes from Washington, California and Oregon yields this truly delightful bubbly. It’s floral and inviting with lots of summer fruit and garden aromas. Not as fine as Champagne, but still a wonderfully friendly feel.

4. NOMIKAI CALIFORNIA ROSÉ FIZZY – CALIFORNIA 187 ML

NOMIKAI CALIFORNIA ROSÉ FIZZY – CALIFORNIA 187 ML (NOMIKAI CALIFORNIA ROSÉ FIZZY – CALIFORNIA 187 ML)

Carbonated Rosé may truly be the ultimate form of canned wine. It’s playful, fun and designed to be poundable outside. Nomikai nails it by dialing it in on the fizz and reigning in the sweetness that mars others. Touches of citrus, fresh pomegranate and watermelon create the base of flavors. Only downside is how fast this wine drinks.

5. GOTHAM PROJECT ROSÉ - SPAIN 250ML

GOTHAM PROJECT ROSÉ - SPAIN 250ML (GOTHAM PROJECT ROSÉ - SPAIN 250ML)

These guys are sourcing good juice from around the world. Their rosé is made from 8o-year-old Monastrell vines in Spain. The result is a juicy, fleshy version that is dry but has a little more weight than your average French rosé.

6. CANNED OREGON PINOT GRIS - OREGON 375 ML

CANNED OREGON PINOT GRIS - OREGON 375 ML (CANNED OREGON PINOT GRIS - OREGON 375 ML)

One of the cleanest canned wines around, this is just lively and fresh with classic vibrant orchard fruit, touches of citrus and white flowers.

HOUSTON LIFE SUMMER 6-PACK - SPECIAL OFFER

The 6-pack is normally $45

Use promo code "HL10" at checkout to get the 6-pack for $35

The wine pack is available at Backstreet Cafe

Promo code expires Thursday, August 6th at 11:59 p.m.

Order your 6-pack here

Now that you’re aware that a good glass of wine doesn’t have to come from a bottle, we have interesting news for you to know.

More and more labels are getting in on the canned wine business.

For the producer, the cans are lighter and easily recyclable and less weight means lower shipping costs.

For the consumer it’s affordable, convenient and satisfying.

Check out this great article, ‘Canned Wine Sales Are Bursting at the Seams’ by Augustus Weed.