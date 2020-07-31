The Houston Rockets will relaunch their NBA season tonight

HOUSTON – Watching sports in 2020 has definitely been a different experience than we’re used to, but at least sports are back!

The Houston Rockets are set to restart their NBA season tonight against the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. not from the Toyota Center, but rather the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex at the Walk Disney Resort near Orlando.

It’s all part of the health and safety measures the NBA is taking to hopefully keep the players (and the fans) from catching and spreading COVID-19.

Of course, not being able to watch the game live is a bummer, but you can still cheer them in your Rockets gear!

Lauren Kelly chatted with Kara Infante, (Director of Retail Development & Operations) the Clutch City Dancers, and even mascot Clutch the Bear about what fans can expect form tonight’s game!