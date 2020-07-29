Here’s how you can win a Houston Life Wine Club wine glass!

HOUSTON – Do you know what would taste better with your rosé? Drinking it from an official Houston Life Wine Club glass!

Here’s your chance to win some Houston Life Wine Club swag. All you have to do is be a part of our Houston Life Wine Club! To sign up, fill out a few pieces of information in the link below.

Register here!

Once you’re all signed up, you will get an entry confirmation and you are officially in our sweepstakes! Tune in to Houston Life on Wednesday, August 5th when we announce our 35 lucky winners.

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Wine Glass Sweepstakes Official Rules

Good luck and cheers!

