HL Wine Club: 3 bottles that support great causes in Houston

HOUSTON – Wine Club Wednesday returns with bottles that give back to Houston causes.

This week, we’re focusing on the charitable component of 3 tasty wines you can buy locally.

Nice Winery is a small, family-owned winery right here in Houston that loves to make wine and help the community in the process.

Sommelier, winemaker and wine educator, Ryan Levy shares the 3 wines with us and even throws in a promo code for HL viewers to get the “Giving Back Trio” at a discounted price.

1. 2019 NICE WINERY ‘ARIANA’ - $24

All sales support the work of the OpHeart Foundation, a local charity serving infants born with congenital heart defect. Ariana is the daughter of friend, Anne Garcia. After 6 weeks of life, Ariana was diagnosed with congenital heart defect. Ariana received the open-heart surgery she required, but many infants do not.

TASTE

Made of French grapes known for their floral aromas and complex flavor

You'll smell honeysuckle flowers and hints of gardenia

The finish is clean and refreshing

*Only sold at Nice Winery

2. 2019 NICE ROSE - $30

Every bottle sold benefits The Emma Jacobs Breast Cancer Foundation. The foundation supports the work of MD Anderson research. Emma Jacobs is a survivor and advocate for research and has been raising funds for over a decade.

TASTE

It is not a sweet wine, it is crisp and dry and perfect for summer, because it should be chilled before serving

You’ll find flavors of raspberry, strawberry, Hibiscus flower, and rainfall

*Sold at Nice Winery & select H-E-B stores

3. 2018 NICE ORGANIC NO SULFITES MALBEC - $30

After Hurricane Harvey, $10 from each bottle sold of Nice Malbec wine went to the Houston Harvey Relief Fund and raised $10,000 in 30 days. This year, sales will help fund the establishment of Houston's first ever sustainable wine grape farm in the Houston city limits, The Nice Winery.

TASTE

It tastes of cherry pie, blackberry jam, cocoa, and pepper

This is a drink now wine and it will not improve remarkably with aging

This wine does not require decanting, it will drink well into 2024

*Sold at Nice Winery, select H-E-B stores and poured on the wine list at Brennan’s, Rainbow Lodge, Armando’s, Ginger & Fork, Houston’s, Tony Mandola’s, Brasserie 19, A’bouzy, KUU & Lamonte’s

ABOUT RYAN LEVY

Trained in France and California

First as a Chef, then Sommelier, then Winemaker

Ryan went to Rice University on a Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship and is eternally grateful with the Houston community for the donations made. Now he finds it important to gives back to the community and pay it forward as much as he can.