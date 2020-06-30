Get a timeshare mortgage payment credit with Timeshare Termination Team

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – When you hear the word mortgage, you probably think of the loan you take out on a home. But did you know that you can also take out a mortgage on a timeshare?

And those mortgage payments—on top of other costly fees—can end up costing you thousands of dollars every year.

J.T. Slivka, from Timeshare Termination Team, explains your options to cancel your contract.

Timeshare Termination Team can help you get out of a stressful timeshare situation.

Call them today at 281-768-6289 or visit Terminate281.com.