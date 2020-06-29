Why patients are choosing bariatric surgery during COVID-19 times

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a new start and you need help to lose weight, there are medical procedures available, even amid the coronavirus crisis.

Doctor Jason Balette And Dr. Drew Howard, bariatric surgeons with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, and patient Diana Barnett, explained details on bariatric surgery during COVID-19 and how getting surgery relates to lowering the risks of certain groups.

“We know that a person who contracts COVID-19 and has weight problems or obesity, they’re three more times likely to end up on a ventilator and have a poor outcome. So, in the face of COVID we have seen an uptake in the request for our bariatric and weight loss surgery,” said Dr. Balette, who also explained that Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center is proceeding with weight loss surgery on a safe way for those who want to reach their weight goals.

If you’re considering weight loss surgery at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, call 713- 897-2300 or visit the website weightloss.memorialhermann.org