Wine Club: 5 affordable rosé wines to try this summer

HOUSTON – The rosé market has really exploded over the last couple of years; and while it’s a great wine to enjoy throughout the year, it’s especially popular during the summer months.
Whether you’re planning a socially distant gathering, date night or your own virtual wine tasting, Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV is here to help with some easy ideas for happy hour at home.
When shopping for rosé in stores, it’s important to remember - just like with other wines - different regions offer different tastes and flavor profiles. Rosé can be sweet, fruity and even savory.
TANJI’S ROSÉ CHECKLIST:
1. FERRARI-CARANO SANGIOVESE ROSÉ - A Sonoma wine with Italian grape varietal, $15
2. A TO Z WINEWORKS BUBBLES - A sparkling rosé from Oregon, $15
3. FLEURS DE PRAIRIE - A traditional Provence style rosé, $15
4. LOS DOS ROSÉ - A Spanish rosé, $8
5. KIM CRAWFORD HAWKES BAY - A New Zealand rosé, $12
Tanji found most of these affordable wines at H-E-B.
WHAT PAIRS WELL WITH ROSÉ?
Basically, ANYTHING! Which is why rosé is known to be so versatile. Tanji recommends pairing spicy foods or flavors with these wines.
Her tip for entertaining made easy is to start with shortcuts, what can you make quickly by combining a few store-bought items together.
Here are some tasty bites that pair well with rosé wines.
BAKED HAM & CHEESE SLIDERS WITH EVERYTHING SPICE
