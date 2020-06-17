Wine Club Wednesday: Grill-Friendly Red Wines

HOUSTON – It’s that time of the week again folks, where our fabulous hosts Derrick and Courtney drink wine over Zoom with people who really know a lot about wine. Sommelier Elvis Espinoza of Caracol is with us and he’s hand picked three red wines that go great with anything on the grill.

1) EARTHQUAKE ZINFANDEL ($21) -

Lodi, California- A rich, burly wine with peppery spice and baked cherry pie aromas. Jammy and chewy with flavors of berry, plum, vanilla, herbs and spice.

2) CATENA MALBEC ($16)-

Mendoza, Argentina- Deep aromas of ripe red and dark fruits are joined by delicate violet and lavender notes, with traces of vanilla and mocha. A rich, concentrated mouthfeel is highlighted by flavors of blueberries and blackberries with a touch of leather and cinnamon.

3) DUBOEUF BEAUJOLAIS VILLAGES ($12) -

Beaujolais Village, France- Exhibiting a ruby-purple color, red berry perfume and floral bouquet, this wine bursts on the palate with gobs of dark cherry and cassis fruit. Soft, lush and ready to drink now, serve slightly chilled can work as a “fish-red”

You can buy these 3 grill-friendly wines for 59 at Caracol here.