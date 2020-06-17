‘There’s no one-size-fits-all approach’: Houston CEO shares ways to address sensitive issues in the workplace

HOUSTON – While many are committed to continuing important conversations on human rights, having open and honest discussions can be challenging, especially at work. Founder and CEO of CKP Communications Group Carey Kirkpatrick shares advice on how to navigate sensitive issues in the workplace.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS IN THE WORKPLACE

“When you acknowledge feelings, you’re giving room to express those feelings and helping your team feel comfortable to express themselves.”

Racism is neither a local or temporary issue. It’s a long-term, systemic issue.

It demands system-wide attention and effort, including in the workplace.

Creating a safe space to talk leads to a healthier, open workplace where the team is more invested in each other and their mission.

HOW DO MANAGERS START THE CONVERSATION WITH EMPLOYEES?

“You have to have a conversation with your team, even if you feel uncomfortable talking about the subject.”

Educate yourself and your managers on the subject before engaging.

Be proactive in leading conversations, but don’t pressure sharing.

Establish protocols to address sensitive issues internally & externally.

COMMON MISTAKES TO AVOID

“The most important one is to be prepared.”

Don’t shoot from the hip; avoid impulsive/emotional responses.

Don’t make promises you and/or your company can’t keep.

Don’t operate in a vacuum or act monolithically.

For the full interview, watch the video above. To connect with Carey Kirkpatrick, click here.