‘The Vast Of Night’ stars Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz talk new sci-fi flick

HOUSTON – Amazon Studios has a new sci-fi mystery film called ‘The Vast Of Night,’ which premiered on Prime Video.

The film is set in the 1950′s, and follows a young switchboard operator, Faye, and a charismatic radio DJ, Everett, as they discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town forever.

Lauren Kelly got to chat with the stars of the movie, Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz, about filming in a small Texas town at night, and the challenges of working with real, old-school recording equipment.