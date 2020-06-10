Wine Club Wednesday: Sparkling Wines

HOUSTON – It’s that time of the week again folks, where our fabulous hosts Derrick and Courtney drink wine over Zoom with people who really know a lot about wine. This week we’ve got managing partner of Prego and sommelier David Cook showing us 3 sparkling wines. Because Houston Life loves to party, Derrick and Courtney have invited their best friends Lorri and Ghada to join in. Check out the 3 wines below.

1) NV Benedicte et Stephane Tissot Cremant du Jura Rosé-

Located between Burgundy and Switzerland, with a 2,000 year history of wine making, Jura is the gastronomic mecca for all things pure, delicious and rich in tradition. Stephane, the second generation in charge of the estate, and his wife Benedictine tend the land with great care and deep roots in the region. They are certified bio-dynamic and have a kaleidoscope of different soils and grape varietals they work with. This cremant, the name given to sparkling wines made in the champagne method outside of champagne, delivers plenty of bright juicy fruit with a racy and refined fully-dry finish. A blend of Pinot Noir, and two favorite local varieties, Poulsard and Trousseau, imbue the bottle with fresh strawberries, mandarin orange zest and creamy meringue-like mousse. Enjoy after work as an aperitif, as a delicious accompaniment to a berry dessert or anytime in between. $35/btl

2) 2018 Camillo Donati Malvasia dell’ Emilia-

The Donati family has been farming and growing grapes since the 1930′s in the hills outside of Parma, Italy. The farms use organic and biodynamic practices. As is typical in the Emilia Romagna region, semi sweet and lightly fizzy wines are the traditional style. This wine is the perfect poolside partner that pairs well with prosciutto and parmesean. The typical snacks from the region or a pizza in the backyard. $28/btl.

3) 2019 Donkey & Goat Lily’s Pet-Nat, sparkling chardonnay-

Tracey and Jared Brandt continue to define what “new California” wines are all about as they have since their first vintage in 2004. This is a perfect summer sipper. Silky texture, notes of crunchy green apple, $43/btl.

You can buy these 3 sparkling wines in a bundle for $105 at Prego. Just call and ask for David at 713.529.2420