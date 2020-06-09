Enter HERE for your chance to play PRIDE BINGO with Houston Life

Team Houston Life is organizing a socially distant BINGO game and we want to play with YOU! Scroll down to enter for your chance to play by completing the entry form below. Please make sure to include all information and a brief description of why you want to play.

The contest begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, and will end at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 11. The game will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at 4 p.m. and it will be PRIDE themed.

The game will be recorded and may be shared on Houston Life’s broadcast and digital platforms.

16 finalists will be selected to play with Team Houston Life. Finalists will need access to a printer, working internet connection and Zoom to be considered eligible to play.

Click here to view contest rules and regulations.

Enter for your chance to play below: