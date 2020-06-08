Gospel singer Gene Moore on the power of music

HOUSTON – During difficult times, music can help us find solace and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

And Gospel singer Gene Moore has a new song called Depending on you which is relevant to many situations we’re facing in our country including the coronavirus crisis, the rise in unemployment and the protests following the death of George Floyd.

The Grammy-nominated artist shared the meaning behind the song included in his album titled Tunnel Vision, and told us how he’s been spending these days at home.

“I’ve been staying positive by surrounding myself with good energy, being with my family and good friends,” said the Houston native who grew up surrounded by music and believes “music is a universal language.”

“The sound of the music alone has a way of resonating in the hearts of people and it pulls people together. If nothing else, I want music to heal. I just want my music to inspire,” said Moore who has seen his gigs and tour dates canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being in this position has forced me to trust in God more. We should trust in God every day, but this is a time where we really have to put our faith in God first because we don’t know what’s going to lie ahead,” said Moore.

For the artist, with Depending on You, you can remind yourself that “I’m depending on God and if you continue to do that, he’s going to see you through,” he said.

To listen to Moore’s complete interview, watch the video above. And to hear Depending on You, click on the video below.