Houston Life Wine Club: A virtual wine tasting with 3 budget wines from around the world
HOUSTON – Houston sommelier Sean Beck sits down with Derrick and Courtney via Zoom to do a virtual wine tasting. Here’s the best part; all of these wines can be purchased for under $14!
Take a look at Sean’s selections.
1) Chatelain Desjacques- Cabernet Franc Rosé
A low key french rosé from the Loire Valley of France, retails at $14.
2) Dominio de Eguren- Protocolo Blanco
From the La Mancha area of Central Spain. This white wine’s only job is to make you feel cool and refreshed while you drink it. Retails at $10.
3) Castillo del Baron- Monastrell
A hearty Spanish red. Retails around $10
All three of these wines can be ordered in a box for only $42 from Backstreet Cafe. Just ask for the Houston Life bundle!
