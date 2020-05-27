Houston Life Wine Club: A virtual wine tasting with 3 budget wines from around the world

HOUSTON – Houston sommelier Sean Beck sits down with Derrick and Courtney via Zoom to do a virtual wine tasting. Here’s the best part; all of these wines can be purchased for under $14!

Take a look at Sean’s selections.

1) Chatelain Desjacques- Cabernet Franc Rosé

A low key french rosé from the Loire Valley of France, retails at $14.

2) Dominio de Eguren- Protocolo Blanco

From the La Mancha area of Central Spain. This white wine’s only job is to make you feel cool and refreshed while you drink it. Retails at $10.

3) Castillo del Baron- Monastrell

A hearty Spanish red. Retails around $10

All three of these wines can be ordered in a box for only $42 from Backstreet Cafe. Just ask for the Houston Life bundle!