Do you remember your last NORMAL photo? Here’s 15 of our favorites, pre-quarantine

Isn’t it weird to think that we’ve been social distancing ourselves from each other for about THREE MONTHS?

It almost makes it hard to think back to the days of big crowds...like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, birthday parties, graduations, concerts, school, weddings...SPORTS.

Rethinking some of my past decisions pre-quarantine... pic.twitter.com/Kq0SQ24vHB — Lauren Kelly (@KPRC2LaurenK) May 22, 2020

We asked our viewers to submit their #LastNormalPhoto on the Houston Life Facebook page, and it’s seriously giving us ALL THE FOMO!

Take a look at 15 of the best shots we got, and let’s all reminisce about the good old days together!

Zee Lee Smith “Bowling with the family!”

#LastNormalPhoto (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Michelle Prieve “Opening Night HLSR with the Army’s 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment from Fort Hood”

Danny Allen “Valentine’s dinner at Emmaline. Good times...oh, how I miss you!!!”

Wendy Noelle Hand “Brunch at beautiful Brenner’s on the Bayou with family before they flew back to NYC.”

Tracey Loveridge Condie “My girls were practicing for being orphans in the play Annie for our city... Hopefully things clear up so they can perform after all their hard work”

Jennifer Bolen Danesi “We went to Disney World for Spring Break! So weird to see all of those people behind us!”

Tina Kovar “Saw Sleeping Beauty at the Houston Ballet on March 7 with my fiancé. Our last real date night out.”

Judy Gibson Latour Lucas “This picture was taken in March before quarantine began. It’s us with friends at The Pacific Yardhouse listening and dancing to music!!!”

Jennifer Schmidt Bowen “When I took my kids to the Houston Zoo over spring break.”

Kori LoJo “This was literally taken a week before the shutdown at my best friend dad’s 80th birthday party.”

Liz Macias “One of my awesome groups in strength class. Can’t wait to get back to teaching”

Stacey Warner “February 29’th - ran the Cowtown 10K (my 1’st!) in Fort Worth with my cousin Chad.”

Linda Hardy “With my daughter, Sarah Baker. We tried to find something fun every month.”

Vivian Casarsa Cashion “Wicked Wine Run March 7th!!”

Annette A Zavala “We went to the last Houston roughnecks game March 7th”