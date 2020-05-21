Do you need a getaway? Moody Gardens is set to open Memorial Day Weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a much-needed Memorial Day weekend getaway, Moody Gardens is opening this weekend to get out and enjoy quality time with your family.

It's an option that is nearby but feels like a real escape.

Jerri Hamachek, marketing director with Moody Gardens, shares details on what you can expect there and how to make your experience safe and fun.

For tickets, call 409-744-4673, or visit moodygardens.org

To see Hamacheck’s complete interview, watch the video below.