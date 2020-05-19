Tip Tuesday: Remove home odors from indoor air vents and HVAC systems

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Do you ever notice a bad smell coming from an air vent in your home? You can do something about those home odors with help from One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating of Houston. Their OxyQuantum™ Triple Remote uses ultraviolet purification technology to remove germs, viruses, bacteria, fungi, and mold spores from your indoor air and from within your HVAC system. To learn more, contact the One Hour team at 855-ONE HOUR or online at OneHourHoustonAC.com.