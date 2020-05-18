From water bottle bazookas to a giant unicorn sprinkler, Houston toy store owner shares their hottest sellers
HOUSTON – If finding ways to keep the kids entertained at home has been a bit of a challenge, you’re not alone. With summer break just around the corner some parents are looking for all the help they can get.
Shannon Fritz, owner of Learning Express in Town & Country, has rounded up some of the hottest toys for summer, plus some of their top sellers during quarantine.
1. MER-MAZING & UNICORN TIE DYE KITS
Price: $5.99 | Ages: 5+ | Crafts
With the Mer-Mazing Unicorn Tie-Dye Kit, you can make a fashion statement with DIY tie dye paints and an iron-on mermaid design! This kit includes everything you need for 15 bright, colorful projects: 3 tie dye Bottles, 1 iron-on transfer, 20 rubber bands, gloves and instructions. Makes 15 colorful projects!
2. UNICORN GINORMOUS SPRINKLER
Price: $59.99 | Ages: 12 mos.+ | Outdoor
From Big Mouth Toys, this huge, inflatable unicorn yard sprinkler stands over 6 feet tall! It’s a fun and safe way for the whole family to cool off in summer from the comfort of your backyard. This fun unicorn sprinkler is easy to use! Simply connect it to any regular-sized garden hose.
3. WATER BAZOOKA
Price: $7.99 | Ages: 5+ | Outdoor
From Toysmith, have a blast with this colorful, pump-action water cannon! Load the Water Bazooka with a standard water bottle and give it a pump to unleash a blast of water up to 30 feet! Comes in a variety of bright colors.
4. CREATIBLES DIY WINDOW CLING KIT
Price: $16.99 | Ages: 3+ | Crafts
From Ooly, just trace, color and stick! Add some happy color to your windows! Use the light of the sun to brighten up your room or your world. 6 colors, 14 designs to trace, 2 reusable transparent films. Create designs over and over again!
5. SUMMER BRIDGE WORKBOOKS
Price: June - July on sale for $9.99 (normally $14.99) | Ages: 5 - 12 | Learning
These workbooks are designed to prevent summer learning loss with engaging activities that challenge children’s cognitive skills. Have fun with math, language arts and even fitness activities! Just 15 minutes a day helps to keep lessons fresh. Includes flashcards and online companion.
6. HOUSTON ASTROS 1000 PIECE PUZZLE
Price: $19.99 | Ages: 10+ | Indoor
From Masterpiece Puzzle, show your hometown team spirit! 1000 Piece Puzzle Houston Astros puzzle with panoramic view of Minute Maid Park! Made in the USA!
7. TACO CAT GOAT CHEESE PIZZA & OVER UNDER OSTRICH
Price: $9.99 | Ages: 5+ | Indoor
From Dolphin Hat Games, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza and Over Under Ostrich Game are two different fast, frantic frenzies of card smacking and popping fun. Watch your hands!
