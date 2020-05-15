Finance Friday: Here’s what the wealthy are doing with their money that you probably aren’t

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Have you wondered how the rich stay rich? Even during these trying times with the coronavirus taking a toll on the economy, the wealthy are probably managing their money differently than the rest of us.

Certified financial planner and president of Shakiba Capital, Trevor Shakiba shares tips to help you manage your finances like the rich.