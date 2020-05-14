UT Physicians OB/GYN explains the importance of maintaining routine appointments during COVID-19 pandemic

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Dr. Yesenia Blancas, OB/GYN with UT Physicians shares why routine appointments are extremely important for women to keep up with. During these appointments, providers can catch early indicators of potentially very serious medical issues. Missing these meetings can mean missing an important window of time to catch something before it develops. To learn more, call 888-4UT-DOCS or visit them online.