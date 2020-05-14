Life Hack: 4 apps to help you balance work and play

HOUSTON – Some Houstonians are continuing to work from home for the month of May, while others are just ready to have something to do.

Tech expert, Nick Wolny helps us step up our tech game with 4 apps to help balance work and play.

Check out his list, below:

HOUSEPARTY APP & INSTAGRAM CO-WATCH

“Houseparty is the face-to-face social network where you can connect with the people you care about most. The app makes connecting face to face effortless, alerting you when your friends are “in the house” and ready to chat so you can jump right into the conversation. The same goes for you opening the app! Your friends will know you’re in the app and ready to chat, so they can join you (…because rejected calls are so last year). Houseparty is truly the next best thing to hanging out in person. See your friends more often on Houseparty.”

GOOGLE CARDBOARD APP

"Cardboard puts virtual reality on your iPhone. The Google Cardboard app helps you set up a Cardboard viewer and includes a few experiences to get you started:

Explorer: Explore exciting environments.

Exhibit: View 3D objects from a museum collection.

Urban Hike: Take a hike through iconic cities around the world.

Kaleidoscope: Enjoy a fun stereoscopic take on the old classic.

Arctic Journey: Fly alongside Arctic terns, create your own flower garden, relax under the northern lights and more."

FOCUS BOOSTER

"The pomodoro technique is a time management framework that will improve your focus and productivity. It encourages you to work within the time you have, rather than struggle against it.

You will finish each day with a sense of accomplishment by doing nothing more than working in 25-minute blocks (called pomodoro sessions), followed by 5-minute breaks.

The pomodoro technique is popular with freelancers wanting to track time, students wishing to study more effectively and anyone looking to improve themselves at work or in their personal projects.

The pomodoro technique is simple, yet very effective."

F.LUX

“f.lux warms up your screen at night to help you relax and wind down before bed. Created in 2008 to help screens look more like a book, f.lux is now informed by science in sleep and circadian biology to help you adjust your body’s sense of night and day.”

