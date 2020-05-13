The Upper Hand Salon shares what to know before, and during your next hair appointment

HOUSTON – Raise your hand if your roots are showing! (RAISES BOTH HANDS HIGH)

Well ladies and gents, after almost 8 weeks of closure, salons have been given the okay to reopen their doors.

With permission to reopen, comes new health and safety guidelines of course.

Rachel Gower, CEO of The Upper Hand salon is sharing an update on their new salon protocol...including what to know before you go, and what to expect once you’re there.

To connect with The Upper Hand salon, just visit their website at theupperhand.com.