This Houston non-profit got a major boost from Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion

HOUSTON – Last week Houstonians Beyoncé and rapper Megan Thee stallion broke the internet with their “Savage Remix".

Proceeds from this collaboration will help a local organization that’s been feeding homeless individuals for almost thirty years, and since the COVID-19 crisis started, the help is needed more than ever.

Dr. Rudy Rasmus, founder of Bread of Life and pastor from St. John’s Downtown, explained the efforts they’ve been making to help families struggling to put food on their tables.

“The difference between this particular disaster and most of the others we’ve worked through is that this one has hit every zip code in Houston. As a matter of fact, this disaster has hit every zip code in America. During our food distribution process, we’ve seen more late model cars than we’ve ever seen in our almost 30-year-old history serving the needs of our community, which is an indication that there is pain seeping into zip codes that have never experienced this kind of pain before,” said Rasmus, who mentioned that Bread of life is contributing to 20 tons of food every week and preparing 1,000 meals a week for vulnerable residents in their supportive housing complexes.

During the pandemic, with the help and donations received from Beyoncé, the Beygood Foundation and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, the local charity has been able to provide more services to Houstonians.

“This work we can’t do alone. The only way we can get it done it’s through great friends and phenomenal partners,” said Rasmus, who is close to Beyoncé and her family and he even officiated the singer’s wedding to Jay-Z.

“We’re just really grateful to Roc Nation, to Megan Thee Stallion, to Beyoncé and Tina Knowles, for just really loving our community the way they love our community. This will be an amazing opportunity for us to reach further into the community to bring some love and support during this COVID-19 connect project,” said Rasmus.

Courtesy: (Bread of Life, Inc.)

“There’s a lot to do, y’all and it looks like this recovery is going to be a little longer than what we experienced after natural disasters,” said Rasmus.

To help Bread of Life, you can volunteer or donate here.

To see Rasmus’s complete interview, watch the video above.

And don’t miss the Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé), in the video below.