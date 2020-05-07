Houston’s BEE MAN DAN has the buzz on handling bees near your home for summertime

HOUSTON – Your sitting under your beautiful wood patio on a gorgeous Houston summer day...just relaxing with your coffee and then BAM! Nothing like a Texas-sized bee to ruin the mood!

Like many people, their first reaction to seeing bees invade their space is to run, or grab the closest bottle Raid they can find. Houston’s own bee expert, BEE MAN DAN doesn’t want you to do that.

The safest way to get rid of backyard bees is to remove their hives altogether, because if you don’t find the Queen, you’re just going to waste a lot of Raid and damage the environment.

So many of us are dealing with bumble bees now that we’ve taken up gardening during quarantine, the carpenter bees if you''re near any type of wood, and of course, the dreaded wasps.

Watch the video above for more information on how to safely remove bee hives and swarms from your home, and then check out how BEE MAN DAN can help.