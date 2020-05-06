Houston tearoom offers FREE dog treats to furry curbside customers

HOUSTON – While many struggle through quarantine life, some have found comfort in their furry companions. From dog walks to cuddle sessions, pups have helped provide peace in a crazy time. Linda Becker, owner of Tea for Two Tearoom in northwest Houston, decided to do something special to show appreciation for their favorite four-legged customers.

What began as a small cafe for ladies’ lunches has since grown into a local favorite in the Copperfield community. The establishment is well known for its comfort food, charming decor and even more charming staff and has been host to many events including tea parties and baby showers. However, the business, like many others, was forced to shift gears due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All those big events with more people, those were cancelled. I knew there was going to be changes,” said Becker. “When all restaurants went to curbside, we immediately did that and have been doing that since.”

Thanks to their following in the community, curbside service has been steady. Customers enjoy the heat and serve casseroles, the popular quiche and salad dishes and of course a variety of desserts to go.

Here’s what we need. Here’s what we ALL need. Food smothered in love and yummy goodness. Cheesy Jalapeño Soup, Chicken &... Posted by Tea for Two Tearoom & Gift Shop on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Despite worries about the current climate, Becker and her staff started noticing a trend amongst curbside customers that brought joy to their new routine.

“We’re in here working, doing the curbside, and one of the customers had said, ‘Yea, I’ll be the one with the Westie in the car,’ and I was like ‘Awww!' So of course, we have to go out and see the dog," said Becker.

As more and more customers came to pick up their food with their dogs, Becker had the idea to start baking dog treats to give to them for free. She thought the gesture would show appreciation to both their customers for their continued support of her business, as well as for the dogs who help provide joy and comfort during these crazy times.

“They love it. It’s like, when someone gives my dog something, it’s like your child. You know? You’re so excited,” said Becker.

In addition to getting free treats, dog parents are entered into a raffle for cute dog swag that’s sold in the tearoom’s shop, such as picture frames, mugs, wine bags and socks.

As businesses, including Tea for Two Tearoom, slowly begin resuming dine-in service, Becker says they plan to continue offering the curbside treats.

“Animals are awesome. They really get us through all this,” said Becker.

Tea for Two Tearoom is closed on Sundays, but will be offering free doggie packages to dog moms who order takeout on Saturday, May 9. The restaurant is also resuming dine-in service at a limited capacity. Reservations are encouraged.

To connect with Linda Becker, visit the Tea for Two Tearoom website.