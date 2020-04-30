Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen talk ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ season finale

HOUSTON – The big season finale of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ airs this Sunday night at 7p right here on KPRC.

For those who haven’t started watching yet, (what are you waiting for?!) the show follows Zoey, (played by Jane Levy), who, after an unusual event is suddenly able to understand people's deepest emotions by way of big musical numbers that only she can see.

Trippy, but kinda cool…right??

Peter Gallagher stars as Mitch, Zoey’s dad who suffers from a rare neurological disease that has left him nearly comatose, and Mary Steenburgen as mom and wife Maggie, who’s just trying to keep it all together.

Watch as Peter and Mary chat about this Sunday’s finale episode, what fans can expect, what’s on their own quarantine playlists, and lots more!