Go for a run! Here are 6 jogging spots to check out in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Tired of running in the same neighborhood? Perhaps you want to avoid the over-crowded Houston parks? Friendswood is a great city to escape to and discover new spots. Here are six parks you should check out for a peaceful jog.

As always, don’t forget about social distancing and staying at least six feet away from other joggers.

Frankie Carter Randolph Park

Park Visitor Review: “This is a great place for biking, jogging, walking dogs, tennis, picnics, and birthday parties. There’s nature trails with great scenery.” - Aymie

Address: 5150 FM 2351, Friendswood, TX 77546

Website: hcp1.net

Phone: (281) 482-6055 ext. 995

Lake Friendswood Park

Runner Review: “Relaxing and peaceful park. Bring your dog and go for a jog on a wonderfully wide paved route that circles around to a long wooden bridge gently leading you back to where you started. Lovely park. My favorite so far!” -Michelle

Address: 2533 Davis Prairie Ln, Friendswood, TX 77546

More Information: ci.friendswood.tx.us

Phone: (281) 996-3220

Challenger Seven Memorial Park

Visitor Review: “This beautiful park holds so many special memories. It has several playgrounds for the kids, trails to walk through, and a beautiful boardwalk overlooking the water!”- Macie

Address: 2301 W Nasa Blvd, Webster, TX 77598

More Information: harriscountytx.gov

Phone: (281) 332-1903

Stevenson Park

Jogger Review: “My favorite park to go to for my morning jog. They keep the park clean. There is always people around, I feel safe.”- Maria

Address: 1100 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546

Heritage Park Overlook Basin

Resident Review: “Love this walking park! The ponds are cute and there’s even turtle you can spot in them! It’s a great place to go for a walk close by.” -Chelsea

Address: Friendswood Link Rd, Friendswood, TX 77546

Dixie Farm Road Park

Visitor Review: “I love the big track and nature. It’s beautiful when you feel like experiencing the outdoors. It’s so fresh. And they have a few benches so you can take a break or stretch. I love coming here!” -Lisette

Address: Blackhawk Blvd, Houston, TX 77089

More Information: hcp1.net

