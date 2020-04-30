Go for a run! Here are 6 jogging spots to check out in Friendswood
Clear your mind with a jog at the park
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Tired of running in the same neighborhood? Perhaps you want to avoid the over-crowded Houston parks? Friendswood is a great city to escape to and discover new spots. Here are six parks you should check out for a peaceful jog.
As always, don’t forget about social distancing and staying at least six feet away from other joggers.
Frankie Carter Randolph Park
Park Visitor Review: “This is a great place for biking, jogging, walking dogs, tennis, picnics, and birthday parties. There’s nature trails with great scenery.” - Aymie
Address: 5150 FM 2351, Friendswood, TX 77546
Website: hcp1.net
Phone: (281) 482-6055 ext. 995
Lake Friendswood Park
Runner Review: “Relaxing and peaceful park. Bring your dog and go for a jog on a wonderfully wide paved route that circles around to a long wooden bridge gently leading you back to where you started. Lovely park. My favorite so far!” -Michelle
Address: 2533 Davis Prairie Ln, Friendswood, TX 77546
More Information: ci.friendswood.tx.us
Phone: (281) 996-3220
Challenger Seven Memorial Park
Visitor Review: “This beautiful park holds so many special memories. It has several playgrounds for the kids, trails to walk through, and a beautiful boardwalk overlooking the water!”- Macie
Address: 2301 W Nasa Blvd, Webster, TX 77598
More Information: harriscountytx.gov
Phone: (281) 332-1903
Stevenson Park
Jogger Review: “My favorite park to go to for my morning jog. They keep the park clean. There is always people around, I feel safe.”- Maria
Address: 1100 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546
Heritage Park Overlook Basin
Resident Review: “Love this walking park! The ponds are cute and there’s even turtle you can spot in them! It’s a great place to go for a walk close by.” -Chelsea
Address: Friendswood Link Rd, Friendswood, TX 77546
Dixie Farm Road Park
Visitor Review: “I love the big track and nature. It’s beautiful when you feel like experiencing the outdoors. It’s so fresh. And they have a few benches so you can take a break or stretch. I love coming here!” -Lisette
Address: Blackhawk Blvd, Houston, TX 77089
More Information: hcp1.net
