Take your kids to the doctor with the help of telemedicine

HOUSTON – Your child’s routine medical care must continue, even amid the COVID -19 pandemic.

And it’s easier than ever to take your child to the doctor now with virtual appointments and telemedicine.

Dr. Matthew Harting, pediatric surgeon with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, explains how it all works.