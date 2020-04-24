Sugar Land mom shares tips for a kid-approved, outdoor picnic

SUGAR LAND – National Picnic Day is upon us and even though we’re all in the midst of social distancing, you can still have a really fun set-up that involves your kids in a fun, memorable activity. The main two things we’re going to focus on is do-it-yourself décor and picnic eats.

Create your own at-home picnic experience

Sara Ahmed of Sugar Land Sara shares her best tips to create a family picnic experience at home. (KPRC)

Décor is key to setting an exciting atmosphere for the kids and it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. You can easily utilize a party kit from Amazon or Michaels that costs under $30 or you can create one yourself. We’re showcasing a wonderful picnic setup by Houston-based Picnics in the City and the key thing is to set-up a wonderful spread. Whether everything is matching or mismatched, it’s all going to come together when you focus on the details. For example, you’re going to want to include a fuzzy rug, some fun throw pillows, napkins, cute drinking ware and some flowers from your yard.

Picnic eats

Next, I let my 11-year told take charge in helping create this gorgeous charcuterie board. It’s a really fun project to do together and let the kids go crazy picking out the things they want included. So obviously, no deli meats or olives! But we did make it silly and included goldfish crackers, pretzels, chocolates and other items the boys like! It was just another fun activity you can do to keep the kids busy, engaged and have them feel like they’re part of making the day special.

Another fun thing to do with the kids is to grab one of these little goodie kits from Kilwins in Sugar Land. It’s wonderful, because you can melt the chocolate, dip the oreos, add some really fun sprinkles. It’s a lovely initiative that small businesses are doing by putting together really fun kits, as a way to support them. You can always re-create this at home, just grab pretzels, crackers, whatever you have, find some chocolates, melt them and make your own with cookies, and sprinkles. and if you’ve got M&M’s you can crush those to make sprinkles.

You can also get the kids involved in making fruit skewers. The older kids can help carve up the fruit (with kid-friendly tools, of course) and the younger ones can help assemble. I love the pops of color and it kept the kids busy for a few hours in preparation.

We hope we’ve inspired you to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weather. Happy National Picnic Day!

Sara Ahmed is a mom of 2 boys, content creator and blogger. You can connect with her through her blog Sugar Land Sara.