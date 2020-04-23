Lauren Ash from ‘Superstore’ and Stephanie Beatriz from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ talk season finales, quarantine snacks, and funny cat videos

HOUSTON – It’s a Comedy Thursdays treat tonight on NBC, with season finale episodes of both ‘Superstore’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ Both shows are so funny, and so well-cast, it’s perfect that we can watch them both back-to-back starting at 7 p.m.

Lauren Ash stars as Dina, Cloud 9’s rule-abiding assistant manager on “Superstore,” and Stephanie Beatriz plays Detective Rosa Diaz on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Both ladies caught up with Lauren Kelly via Zoom to chat about tonight’s finale episodes, their favorite go-to quarantine snacks, how cat videos are the funniest videos to watch online, and lots more.

Watch their interview above, and don’t miss ‘Superstore’ tonight at 7 p.m. followed by ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ at 7:30 p.m.