How HCA Houston Healthcare is helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – HCA Houston Healthcare is not only helping patients amid the COVID-19 crisis, it’s also supporting employees, affiliated physicians and community partners.

Kelli Nations, chief nurse executive, and Evan Ray, chief administrative officer with HCA Houston Healthcare, shared with Houston Life what policies and programs they’re putting in place during this time of need.

Some of the actions they’ve taken include special the Pandemic Pay Continuation Program, scrub laundering and temporary housing in hotels and the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve.

For more information, visit hcahoustonhealthcare.com.