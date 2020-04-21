Hope Farms offers drive-through farm stand amid pandemic

HOUSTON – Recipe for Success Foundation’s Hope Farms has been one of the many non-profits struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s pretty much turned off all of our income streams. We’re literally fighting to survive. We’ve had to suspend many of our programs” said Gracie Cavnar, founder of Recipe for Success. “Growing food is something that we can still do and are committed to doing.”

Hope Farms mission has always been to teach, empower, and inspire healthy eating. Their seven-acre site, near downtown Houston, is where they grow fresh produce, train veterans to become urban farmers and provide a community space to learn about locally-grown food.

They’re now offering their produce via a drive-through farm stand. Hours are Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Orders can be made in advance by 5 p.m. Friday via their online catalog or you can order on-site.

In addition, Hope Farms will be live-streaming their annual Earth Day celebration via their Facebook Page. You can tune in on April 22nd from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Activities will include yoga, gardening classes, farm tours and more.