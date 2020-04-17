Houston’s William Price Distilling pivots business plan to make hand sanitizer

HOUSTON – Getting a business off the ground is not easy. But it’s especially challenging if you’re starting a business when a global pandemic hits.

“We are a brand-new distillery, so new we’re not even making whiskey yet," said Zachary Hiller, Vice President of William Price Distilling. “We just have an empty warehouse. We’re still waiting to install all our major equipment.”

Instead of waiting around to start production, Hiller got to work on a new initiative: making hand sanitizer.

"Two weeks ago I could not have told you a single thing about hand sanitizer and our team here has been great just trying to learn the ropes and figure out how to make the stuff and have a contactless distribution system. I think now, two weeks in, I can probably make it in my sleep,” Hiller said with a laugh.

So far, they’ve been able to distribute 2,000 gallons to first responders, doctors, nurses and veterinarian clinics. But you can also pick up a bottle for your home.

All you have to do is drop by their distillery, located at 970 Wakefield Drive. They’re open every day EXCEPT Tuesday with hours of 1-5 p.m. You can also pre-order on their website.

Each bottle is free, but donations are encouraged.

“We want to make sure that if you can’t afford it, if you need that money for rent or food right now because you’re not working, come in, ask for a bottle, it’s yours," said Hiller. "If you are able to donate and contribute we are asking people for a minimum donation based on the size bottle and the quantity of bottles that they are taking, and that is going to go towards us being able to donate more hand sanitizer to more people like first responders and other front line workers.”