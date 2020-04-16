Coronavirus and your pets: What you need to know

HOUSTON – Since the outbreak of coronavirus disrupted our daily lives, we’re worried about the health of our family members, including our pets.

Dr. Jennifer Hennessey, with Animal ER of Northwest Houston, tackles common concerns about pets getting and spreading COVID-19 to humans.

Most of the fear comes from recent news about several animals around globe confirmed to be positive for COVID-19, including 2 dogs and 1 cat in Hong Kong, 1 cat in Belgium and a tiger in New York City.

“However, there are no companion animals here in the United States that have tested positive for COVID-19 nor are proven to spread or transmit the disease. Families can sit tight right now because this current strain does not seem to be a concern as far as they go,” said Dr. Hennessey, who mentioned that while further research needs completed, the CDC does not have evidence that companion animals, including our pets, can spread the virus.

And while we’re all social distancing to minimize the risk of getting coronavirus, we should take some precautions for our dogs too and try to keep them indoors.

“Clinics are doing essential procedures, thereby they’re not doing our routine wellness visit and exams the way we would normally would on scheduled. So, if your pet comes in nose-nose contact even in an innocent situation like out on a walk, your pet might also now contact a dog that is lacking some boosters, so it’s a good idea that we also keep our pets distant from other animals,” said Hennessey.

If you get sick and are worried for your pet getting the virus, it’s best to use hygiene, wash your hands and avoid snuggling with them.

“Even though our pets do not get COVID-19 right now, the strain has changed, so to be on the safest side and to protect from anything that could come out as a new development I wouldn’t also take those pets into bed with me,” said Hennessey, who also recommends allowing someone else in the household to provide care for the pet, including taking the pet to the vet’s office for any medical care or illness.

To get the latest information about pets and coronavirus, visit the websites for the American Veterinary Medical Association, Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , or the World Health Organization.

To see Dr. Hennessey’s complete interview, watch the video above.