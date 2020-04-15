Why you should complete the 2020 Census while quarantined at home

HOUSTON – While many of us are stuck at home, there’s one thing we can do to help our communities -- that is to complete the 2020 Census.

Brian Sasser, chief communications officer with Episcopal Health Foundation, tells us how and why we should all fill out the census questionnaire at home.

By law, the Census counts how many people live in our communities in order to decide federal funding and representation in Congress.

“Millions and millions of dollars of federal funding comes in from the census and a lot of that is Medicaid, children’s health insurance, SNAP benefits and all that formula comes to Texas based on how many people there are,” said Sasser, who emphasized that federal funding affects every aspects of our daily lives.

“Roads and constructions, transportation, emergency services, collages, community centers, school lunches, Head Start, it’s everything,” said Sasser, who mentioned that for every person who doesn’t fill out the Census, Texas loses more than $10,000 per person.

There are three ways to fill out the Census and, for the first time ever, you can fill it out online.

“One, you can fill it up online at my2020census.gov. You should have received a card in the mail that has a code on it. Even if you don’t have that, you can just put in your address. If you don’t want to do that or internet access is a problem fill it out by phone at 844-330-2020, that’s in thirteen different languages and a person helps you fill that out. Or now the forms are coming in the mail. You can mail it back in,” said Sasser about the nine questions questionnaire.

“That way people from the Census don’t have to come to your door to do that, and clearly in Covid-19 that’s a huge issue,” he said.

To see Sasser’s complete interview, watch the video above.

And for more details on how to fill out the 2020 Census, watch the video below.