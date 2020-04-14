What you need to know to trim your son’s hair at home

HOUSTON – It’s a popular topic all over the Internet, what to do with your hair during quarantine.

From memes to how-to videos, everyone is dealing with it, including the kids!

Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala tackles her son’s trim with some help from a pro.

Cecilia Kerr, a stylist with The Upper Hand, walked her through the entire process, which took about 36 minutes from start to finish.

Courtney even earned a 5-star rating from her son when it was all over!

Houston Life's Courtney Zavala gives her son's hair a trim with help from a local stylist. (KPRC)

Cecilia’s tips to help anyone trim a shorter hairstyle.

Do cleanups for as long as you can hold out. They often make a huge difference and offer a way less margin for error!

Take your time. You can always go back and trim more if you need to.

Stay calm. You’ll want to make sure you are confident and comfortable when you get started.

What you’ll need:

- makeshift cape (i.e. towel)

- trimmers/clippers + blade guards

- comb

- cutting scissors, (sewing scissors for makeshift shear replacement)

- spray bottle with water

- swivel chair ideal or pick a chair that suits your height

- hand towel or large old makeup brush to swipe away tiny hairs as you cut.

Start by setting up:

Choose your space and chair to fit your height and electrical requirements (make sure you can access and see your "customer's" hair easily the whole way through. Once you start, you can't stop!

Prep the hair as needed:

I usually do cleanups on clean dry hair but if it's hard to control the hair as you cut, spray evenly with water. Everyone is different, so you decide what's best for you.

Determine your tools:

Decide which guard to use or none at all. This depends on the current length of hair. Without a guard, the hair will go to the shortest length. The higher the number in guards you’re using, the longer you leave the hair.

Work around the hairline, starting at the back:

Using clippers, create a clean and short hairline with small motions of the wrist.

Adjust how you direct the clipper teeth depending on where you're working or the direction the hair is growing in.

Hair in the face:

Grab the "bangs" and, using scissors, cut "into" the length.

Couldn’t get your hands on any clippers?

IF YOU MUST get scissor happy, then the sharper the better. Sewing scissors are better than office scissors. Use a comb to control the hair and cut.

For more information on The Upper Hand or to connect with the salon directly, click here.