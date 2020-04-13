Travel expert shares tips to help you plan your next getaway

HOUSTON – If you're dreaming about vacations after the coronavirus pandemic is under control, the travel landscape is expected to look completely different.

Travel expert, Gabe Saglie, share his projections and advice to help us plan our next trip.

"Data that’s coming out on a weekly basis is showing that people are still concerned. They’re concerned about contracting the virus. They’re concerned about passing it on. They’re concerned about how it’s affecting the economy,” said Saglie, who said that despite this situation, people are still excited to get back to traveling as soon as possible.

For those waiting for the Covi-19 pandemic to be under control to travel again, here are some of Saglie’s travel projections.

Projection #1: Travel desire will be high

“Pent-up demand is there. New data from the latest weekly survey by Destination Analysts Inc. found that out of 1200+ American travelers, 69.1% say they can’t wait to get out and travel again,” said Saglie.

Projection # 2: Travel could be cheaper post-coronavirus than we’ve seen in years

“Travel could be as inexpensive as it’s been in a really long time. That’s sort of what we’re expecting here. Over the next one to two months we’ll start to see that soften up and hopefully summer will bring that bonanza of bargains we’re talking about, and I think fall could bring the new summer for a lot of US travel,” said Saglie.

Projection # 3: Short/local market trips are most likely to rebound first

“Coronavirus will affect how far away from home we are willing to go. I think those short trips will benefit right out of the gate. Getting the kids and the family we were quarantined with into the car and maybe driving a couple of hours within the state of Texas, maybe that’s the first thing we’re going to do. Flying domestically, maybe that comes a couple of months later,” said Saglie.

Projection # 4: Cruising will have the toughest time recovering

“I think international travel and definitely cruising will take even longer to ramp back up,” said Saglie.

Projection #5: Travel benefits will be extended

“Your current loyalty status for most of your travel programs are intact now until at least a year and a half. That’s going to make it easier to go to hotel brands and airlines when we start travelling again. United Airlines extended until the end of 2020, as far as you being able to book a flight and then change it last minute, even if it’s later down the road,” said Saglie.

