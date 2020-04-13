5 things to do with the kids to cure Coronavirus cabin fever

HOUSTON – Hunkering down at home? In between work, school and everything else, plan for some good old-fashioned family fun. If you’re at a loss for what to do with the kids, we’ve got some ideas to get you started with parenting expert, Donna Bozzo.

Go on a Treasure Hunt

When the kids start to feel cooped up - send them on a treasure hunt either in the house, in the backyard or around the neighborhood, at a social distance! Easy and fun to do with a crumpled piece of brown paper bag. You draw the map, leave the clues and the treasures - and let them find the fun!

Make some FLOAM

It’s sticky, bumpy and stretchy! We’re talking about FLOAM. Also, works well to settle fidgety fingers during long video chats or during online learning!

FLOAM Ingredients:

All you need is a small bottle of glue, 1/2 tablespoon of baking soda, 3/4 cup water, 1 1/2 tablespoons of saline solution and a 1/2 cup bean bag filler.

How to make FLOAM:

Pour the glue into a bowl. Add the baking soda and water. Slowly add the saline solution a few teaspoons at a time, mixing in between. Mix and then knew, adding more saline solution if needed. Add beads and knead until fully mixed.

Use a story bag for a new twist on reading

Having a hard time getting the kids to read more books? Break things up with a story bag!

Fill a paper bags with random items like a rubber duck, a pencil, a toy car - anything you have handy! Then get the kids tell YOU a story, by pulling the items out of the bag, one at a time. This is one story that never gets old, because it’s changing all the time!

Open a family restaurant, at home!

For pretend, of course! Have the kids plan the menu, set the table, help with the cooking, make up menus, even play the part of waiter/waitress - taking your order and adding up a “bill,” even although everything is of course - on the house.

Donna’s secret is using Home Chef meal kits. They’re a great idea for busy families looking to avoid trips to the grocery store. You get everything you need to make dinner with portioned fresh ingredients and an easy to follow recipe card. Order online or pick up at Kroger.

Have older kids? Teens might like to turn tonight’s dinner prep into a cooking show they can video and share with Grandma or on social media.

Simple Science Experiments

As school ramps up at home, look for ways to make learning fun for both kids and parents. Now’s the perfect time to get outside and explore nature with DIY bird feeders. Kids can make this project with old milk cartons. To get started, cut a hole in the milk carton, clean it out and add bird seed, sticks on the outside and decorate. Then place the bird feeders outside and watch for little visitors!

Parenting expert Donna Bozzo shares some ideas to keep the kids busy and entertained while stuck at home. (KPRC)

For more ideas for family fun, look for Donna’s books, What The Fun and Fidget Busters available online at Barnes and Nobles, Walmart and Amazon.

Connect with Donna here.