10 unique DIY projects Houstonians are using to stay busy at home

HOUSTON – Remember that project you’ve been putting off because you’re always too busy? Well, now’s the time to make it happen!

If you’ve already tackled everything on your list and need a little inspiration, check out the ideas your fellow Houstonians submitted on the Houston Life Facebook page.

1. “Organize your pantry with mason jars so you can see everything, and it’s neat and tidy.” - Diane M.

Diane M. organized her pantry with mason jars (KPRC)

2. “We’re starting a garden in our backyard.” - Chance K.

Chance K. started a garden (KPRC)

3. “Finally making the Christmas stockings I started last year.” - Mary T.

Mary T. is making custom Christmas stockings (KPRC)

4. “Turning dust bags into masks.” - Too Cheap Blondes

Too Cheap Blondes are repurposing dust bags (KPRC)

5. “I found my mom’s macrame books from the 70′s! Trying it out.” - Rachel S.

Rachel S. is putting an old macrame book to good use (KPRC)

6. “Finally going to finish my crocheted TEXAS blanket.” - Dawn C.

Dawn C. is finishing a crocheted Texas blanket (KPRC)

7. “I’ve been making Easter wreaths. And I made big bows [...] and put them on everyone’s trees on my block!” - Carolyn C.

Carolyn C. is crafting Easter wreaths (KPRC)

8. “A/C went out last night. Put this in this morning and I’m soooo happy!” - Patrice K.

Patrice K. put in a new A/C unit (KPRC)

9. “Pretty excited to finally tackle the extra bedroom!" - Kimberly M.

Kimberly M. has been using this time to tackle her extra bedroom (KPRC)

And the award for most creative project goes to...

10. “My husband and 17-year-old son made this arcade.” - Tara F.

Tara F.'s husband and son put together this arcade (KPRC)

If you have an idea you’d like to share, post it on the Houston Life Facebook page.