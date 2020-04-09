10 unique DIY projects Houstonians are using to stay busy at home
Now’s the time to FINALLY complete that to-do list
HOUSTON – Remember that project you’ve been putting off because you’re always too busy? Well, now’s the time to make it happen!
If you’ve already tackled everything on your list and need a little inspiration, check out the ideas your fellow Houstonians submitted on the Houston Life Facebook page.
1. “Organize your pantry with mason jars so you can see everything, and it’s neat and tidy.” - Diane M.
2. “We’re starting a garden in our backyard.” - Chance K.
3. “Finally making the Christmas stockings I started last year.” - Mary T.
4. “Turning dust bags into masks.” - Too Cheap Blondes
5. “I found my mom’s macrame books from the 70′s! Trying it out.” - Rachel S.
6. “Finally going to finish my crocheted TEXAS blanket.” - Dawn C.
7. “I’ve been making Easter wreaths. And I made big bows [...] and put them on everyone’s trees on my block!” - Carolyn C.
8. “A/C went out last night. Put this in this morning and I’m soooo happy!” - Patrice K.
9. “Pretty excited to finally tackle the extra bedroom!" - Kimberly M.
And the award for most creative project goes to...
10. “My husband and 17-year-old son made this arcade.” - Tara F.
If you have an idea you’d like to share, post it on the Houston Life Facebook page.
