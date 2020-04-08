The ultimate quarantine comfort food: Cherry TX Whiskey Cobbler

HOUSTON – If you’ve been stress baking and looking for new recipes to try, you’re in luck. This Cherry Texas Whiskey Cobbler is sure to be your new favorite quarantine comfort food. Tim Love, owner of The Woodshed and Love Shack in Levy Park, stopped by Houston Life to share his recipe for this delicious dessert as well as details on how they’re helping to feed those in need in the community.

Tim Love opened The Woodshed and Love Shack in Levy Park in the spring of 2020.

Love opened three restaurants at Levy Park around the same time that the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting businesses. Rather than focus on the negative, Love rallied to adjust to the community’s needs.

The Woodshed and Love Shack are open for curbside pickup Wednesday - Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Menu items include BBQ, sides, cobbler, beer, wine and cocktail kits. Additionally, The Woodshed is offering a market place items including meat, produce and pantry staples. A curated selection of ingredients called the “Chef’s Box” is also available for $55.

All proceeds go to funding free brown bag lunches for students who rely on school meals. These are available at Levy Park Wednesday - Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

For those wanting to step up their baking game, below is the recipe for Chef Tim Love’s Cherry Texas Whiskey Cobbler. If it doesn’t come out right, don’t worry. It’s also available for takeout.

Tim Love's Cherry TX Whiskey Cobbler is available for takeout at The Woodshed in Levy Park.

CHERRY TEXAS WHISKEY COBBLER

You will need:

Rolling pin

Large baking vessel (i.e. cast iron pan)

Measuring spoons

Measuring cup, dry

Measuring cup, liquid

Small stock pot

Scale

Wooden spoon

Stainless steel whisk

Kitchen strainer

Medium stainless steel mixing bowl x2

Stand mixer

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS FOR COBBLER

Ingredients:

12 oz. ap flour, sifted

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. white granulated sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

5 oz butter, grated and frozen

1 c. buttermilk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F hi-fan or 425°F lo-fan. Combine sifted ingredients, salt, sugar and baking powder in the bowl of a stand mixer using a large stainless steel whisk. Once thoroughly combined, set the bowl of the stand mixer in the machine fitted with the dough hook attachment. Add the frozen grated butter, and run mixer on speed 3 for 30 seconds or until mixture has butter evenly distributed. With the mixer still running on speed 3, add in the buttermilk steadily in a 1″ stream until all buttermilk has been added. Mix on speed 1 until mixture is just incorporated with very little dry ingredients settled at the bottom of the stand mixer bowl. Turn the stand mixer off and carefully pour the biscuit mixture onto a VERY LIGHTLY flour-dusted table. Very steadily, bring the dough together by LIGHTLY folding it until it forms one homogenous ball. Do NOT knead. Do NOT put excess pressure. Immediately roll the dough flat until it is 1″ in height. Complete cobbler filling before proceeding to next step. Pull off 3” diameter chunks and lay flat on top of the cobbler filling, being careful not to press down. Repeat step 10, leaving ¼” of space between each “drop” of biscuit until cobbler is covered in biscuit. Transfer the cobbler into a preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes or until biscuit has risen and is a light golden color on top. Remove from oven and transfer to a heat proof work surface to cool.

TEXAS WHISKEY CHERRY FILLING

Ingredients:

1¼ lbs. dark cherries, previously frozen, thawed in bag

1 c. white granulated sugar

¼ tsp. coriander, ground

¼ c. TX Whiskey

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ oz. butter, unsalted

Directions:

Open and transfer thawed cherries into a strainer set within a medium stainless steel mixing bowl so that all liquid is reserved in the bottom of the mixing bowl. In a small stock pot, set over medium-high heat, combine strained cherries, white granulated sugar and coriander. Cook cherries over medium-high heat until sugar is dissolved and the mixture begins to form together. Once mixture has very little liquid in the bottom of the pot, carefully add TX Whiskey to the mixture, understanding the whiskey may ignite so keep your face away from the opening of the pot. Once whiskey begins to bubble and reduce, immediately remove your pot from the heat. Add kosher salt, butter and cherry liquid to the pot and stir to combine until butter has homogenized into the mixture. Immediately transfer mixture into a cast iron or equivalent baking vessel. Refer to ‘Buttermilk Biscuits for Cobbler’ to complete the dessert.

