This nonprofit wants to help you find a furry quarantine buddy in Houston
HOUSTON – Stay-at-home orders have impacted many businesses and organizations, including animal shelters. Though many remain open, they have been severely impacted by having less staff and foot traffic. BISSELL Pet Foundation has partnered with organizations like the Houston Humane Society to help overcome challenges from social distancing. BPF Communications Coordinator, Bri Olson, explains what steps they are taking to keep helping animals amidst COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s really important that in times like this we respond as quickly as possible,” said Olson. “We have a shelter and rescue partner network of [more than] five-thousand organizations."
BPF handles promotional efforts on behalf of their partners so that they can focus on the important stuff: taking care of the animals. They began an initiative called “Empty the Shelters” in 2016 that has helped more than 30,000 animals find forever homes. Recently, BPF has had to come up with creative ways to continue this campaign.
Welcome Campers! 🐱 Episode 5: For all you Cool cats and kittens HHS Talks DIY Cat toy making! Interested in fostering Spice and Latte, remember all fosters receive supplies such as kennels and food. If interested, please contact cgarcia@houstonhumane.orgPosted by Houston Humane Society on Monday, March 30, 2020
“This current Empty the Shelters promotion is a little bit atypical for us given everything going on with COVID-19,” said Olson. “Adopters can really do all the homework online, and then [set] up the appointment at the shelter to physically meet the pet.”
Through this current initiative, potential pet parents are asked to take a more virtual approach to finding a furbaby. All adoptable pets can be viewed online, and applications can be completed on the shelter’s website. The final step is scheduling an appointment to meet the animal in person, before which the shelter will take every precaution to ensure visitors’ safety. Only one visitor will be allowed in the shelter at a time.
“They’re really being careful with social distancing in mind,” said Olson.
Now through April 8, BPF is sponsoring the cost of adoptions. During this promotion, adoption fees are $25. People are also always encouraged to foster at no cost. For those looking to help in other ways, they are also running an online campaign called “Feed the Shelters," which includes a $15 bag-for-bag match.
“We’re glad to be making a difference, and we really need the community’s support to continue this life saving work," said Olson.
Watch the video above for the full story. Click here to connect with BISSELL Pet Foundation.
