Saltimbocca Style Cheesy Steak Pinwheel Rollups recipe wins BRIANNAS Anything But Salad contest

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Houston Life’s Derrick Shore reveals the winner of our Anything But Salad contest with BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings.

The winning recipe came from Nancy Judd of Utah. She created Saltimbocca Style Cheesy Steak Pinwheel Rollups, using BRIANNAS Asiago Caesar dressing.

Nancy Judd's winning recipe in our Anything But Salad contest. (KPRC)

Judd lived in Texas for 22 years and her children and grandchildren are here.

She loves BRIANNAS dressings and was so excited to learn she won the contest.

“Oh, I can’t believe it. I’m going to fall off my chair,” Judd explained.

She also can’t wait to make a trip down here to visit and enjoy her prize of $1000 cash, a two-night stay for two in Brenham, a special VIP tour of the BRIANNAS manufacturing facility and a free case of the BRIANNAS dressing of her choice for an entire year.

A panel of BRIANNAS experts judged all of our submissions and Judd’s recipe won their approval after a taste test.

Click here to get her winning recipe.

Follow BRIANNAS on social media for more recipe inspiration.