How to help kids with autism spectrum disorder cope with social distancing and COVID-19

HOUSTON LIFE – All of our day-to-day lives have been disrupted by COVID-19, but the disruption can be even more challenging for children who have autism spectrum disorder and related special needs.

The experts at Texas Children’s Hospital are here to help. You can watch the clip above to hear Dr. Leandra Berry, Associate Director of Clinical Services at Texas Children’s Autism Center share advice for parents and caregivers.

For more information, visit TexasChildrensCoronavirus.org.