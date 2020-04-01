Workout at home with Lauren Kelly and her boyfriend Gabriel

HOUSTON – How is everyone feeling now that we are over 2 weeks into our quarantine? It’s tough, but we all know that staying in for now is the right thing to do.

If you’ve got a touch of cabin fever, WE GET IT...but it’s time to take it outside and try these simple at-home workouts that anyone can do!

Watch as Lauren Kelly and her boyfriend Gabriel show us a few easy exercises to help you feel better with some fresh air!