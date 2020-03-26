The hilarious Dixie Longate shares her tips on how to stay sane while staying at home

HOUSTON – Do you know Dixie? If you don’t, you really should. Dixie Longate, also known as America’s Favorite Tupperware Lady, is the star of “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” and “Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull and 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday.” Recently, she has taken the show OFF the road and into people’s homes through social media.

Some people help their community with food or monetary donations, others serve in essential industries like healthcare or law enforcement. Then there are the select few like Dixie, whose main commodity is laughter. Dixie says she enjoys providing comic relief to those who may be struggling during this stressful time.

“People are saying ‘We want something to energize us,’” said Dixie. “Right now, I’m trying to do my part to make things easier to swallow because with a big change like this - swallowing is hard! I do what I can to help. I’m a giver.”

From how to keep the kids busy to ways to cope with social distancing, Dixie shares hilarious tips that serve more as entertainment than actual advice. Her main goal is to use her gift of comedy to help people feel connected while lifting their spirits.

“On my Facebook I’m doing a bunch of stuff, so if friends want to come on and just chat with me, I’m keeping everybody light,” said Dixie.

I was just getting to the point that I needed to restock and then the mailman stuck this lovely piece of heaven into my... Posted by Dixie Longate on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Dixie Longate reminds us that we’re all just doing our best, and that no matter what you’re going through you will eventually get through it. As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. Dixie would also argue that vodka helps too. So, if you’re in need of a pick me up, join Dixie Longate for a virtual happy hour that’s sure to provide plenty of CHEERS.

Quarantinis are delicious Posted by Dixie Longate on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

