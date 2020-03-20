Houston fifth grader Meredith Kim to debut on ‘American Ninja Warrior Junior’

HOUSTON – Houstonian Meredith Kim is only 10 years old, but she has the flexibility to swing through the hardest obstacle’s courses in the world like a total pro.

And while you’re practicing social distancing, stay at home with your family and you can watch her compete on the second season of “American Ninja Warrior Junior” on the Universal Kids network.

Meredith Kim (Amanda Bruns)

Her interest in becoming a ninja athlete started by chance.

“I was watching the show ‘American Ninja Warrior’ thinking ‘Oh that’s so easy,’ and one day when it was raining our soccer got cancelled we decided to go to a ninja gym and there on I just loved it," said Kim, who now finds the obstacle more challenging but more fun.

Kim has a 7-year-old sister called Maeleigh who trains with her at home.

Courtesy: (Amanda Bruns)

“We practice by just doing obstacles and just having fun,” said Kim, who goes by the ninja name of “Merica” as she’s a firecracker and born on the 4th of July.

“I love flying through the air on the bars,” said Kim, who taped the show last summer in California and revealed her plans for the future as a ninja athlete.

“Next is Texas Ninja League and I’m excited to go and try their fun courses,” she said.

American Ninja Warrior Junior (UniversalKids)

To see Kim’s ninja warrior debut don’t Miss American Nina Warrior Junior on Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m. on Universal Kids.

To see Kim’s complete interview watch the video above.