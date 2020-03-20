Finance Friday: 5 biggest mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Bad habits are hard to break and explaining to our kids early on how to save and spend money is critical.

Teaching them the value of money at an early age including the difference between a want and a need is important as they start to develop spending habits.