HOUSTON – If you’re struggling to get your work done from home, you’re not alone. Many are finding the transition to be difficult. Though there are advantages like no longer having to deal with commuter traffic, working from home presents a unique set of challenges. People new to the concept might find it hard to stay productive without the normal office bustle or are having trouble staying on the same page as their team without face-to-face communication. Houston Life turned to Founder and CEO of CKP Communications Group Carey Kirkpatrick for expert advice on how to successfully make the switch and be productive when working from home.

Houston CEO shares expert tips on how to work from home. (KPRC)

HOW SHOULD I PREPARE FOR THE WORKDAY?

“You’re preparing yourself mentally to make that switch to going to work. So, it’s just like business as usual.”

Follow the same morning routine you have for going into the office

Routines create mental separation between your domestic and professional mindset

Dress up and do your hair/makeup! This improves confidence, creative thinking and how others perceive you in video chats

DO I NEED A DESIGNATED WORKSPACE?

“Mom’s going into her office. She’s going to work now.”

Don’t work from your couch or bed! Establishing a ‘work zone’ helps to add structure to your day

If your spouse/partner works from home, try arranging separate workspaces to minimize distraction

For children or others at home, use this space to serve as a reminder that you’re on the clock

HOW CAN TECHNOLOGY HELP ME?

“We all have some sort of calendar...It helps you stay accountable, and keep track and organized.”

There are many tools that can help you organize your day, many of which are free and included in most productivity platforms

Utilize shared calendars, task trackers, to-do lists and reminder notifications to help keep you accountable

When communicating with others, do so as if you were physically sitting next to them or in a meeting

WHAT SHOULD I DO DIFFERENTLY?

“Let’s all just exhibit some patience with the people that we work with.”

Remember, your colleagues might be working remotely for the first time as well

Over-communicate progress on your tasks, but don’t be annoying

Check in on your team’s tasks and clarify your priorities

Be patient, proactive, helpful and present

When working from home, the concept of “managing up” is critical

HOW CAN I MAINTAIN WORK-LIFE BALANCE?

“It’s setting those ground rules, but also making sure everybody knows what to do.”

Take breaks and move around to clear your head and fuel your creative mind

Walk the dog, stretch or care for your family

Set restrictions on work communications when you’re off the clock

Avoid burnout!

For more tips or to connect with Carey Kirkpatrick, click here.